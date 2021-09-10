In case you missed “The View” yesterday — and let’s face it, you did — you also missed out on a quality discussion about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direct role in the deaths of thousands of Floridians from COVID19.

According to the brilliant ladies, Ron DeSantis should be charged with criminally negligent homicide for every death that occurs when he’s trying to push back against masking mandates.

This is good stuff, people:

Whoopi, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines go all-in on permanent masking in the name of keeping people safe saying Governor Ron DeSantis "should be criminally liable" for Covid deaths in Florida. pic.twitter.com/ujDULWHt5Y — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021

cRimInAlLy LiAblE.

Joy Behar on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "You are actually committing negligent homicide when people die on your watch." pic.twitter.com/9mscrSMTyv — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 9, 2021

Just amazing. In all the worst ways.

these people are insane. https://t.co/ywXDE41DWJ — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 9, 2021

Off their damn rockers.

How does this show stay on the air? pic.twitter.com/cEB9qjVRSJ — Ryland Rivas II (@rrplushh) September 9, 2021

Incompetent network executives? In any case, Joy Behar and Sara Haines’ arguments are asinine. Just utterly asinine.

Cuomo, nursing homes. 🤦‍♂️ — Captain Obvious (@R_Whiskey) September 9, 2021

Do they think people are dying only in FL? 🙄 — Guru Ghantaal (@mananpatel41) September 9, 2021

@WhoopiGoldberg @JoyVBehar you guys were very silent in @NYGovCuomo and silent on Afganistán so please crawl back under your bridges. All you are hypocritical toxic trolls. Oh they don’t agree with me so they must be bad. — Andres T (@Dreinprogress) September 9, 2021

As if.

Where are their masks? — Tom & Jerry, and new manager Bean….. (@West7thbargrill) September 9, 2021

Why aren't they wearing masks? — Playboi "Playboi Curtis" Curtis (@catfishsexbot) September 9, 2021

Why can I see their faces? — mitrebox (@mitrebox) September 9, 2021

Don’t they care about other people’s safety? This is about protecting other people, after all.

As the left (and some idiots on the right) call for gov't regulation of "misinformation" and "disinformation" on social media… who would get censored? Whoopi and Joy? https://t.co/ncxcK5cDms — Trey Radel (@treyradel) September 9, 2021

If the government cracked down in misinformation and disinformation and did so fairly, Whoopi and Joy would definitely get caught up in that giant net. And we’d have to work like hell to muster up any sympathy for them.

And anyone saying "they're saying we need to mask up until we get the virus under control," I'd laugh you off b/c we all know that this is a lie (though some of you wouldn't admit it). Even if you're like me who masked up before getting the shots, it's about control. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021

It was always about control. Nothing else. And the ladies of “The View” love the idea of controlling and punishing political opponents. Because they’re awful, awful people at heart.