Joe Biden spoke today about how great labor unions are:

“This is your house. It’s not hyperbole,” President Biden says at a labor union event in the East Room. “I wouldn’t be here without you. In my White House, you will always be welcome.” pic.twitter.com/sOVLKGdtNe — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) September 8, 2021

President Biden credits the labor movement for helping workers in all facets of the U.S. economy: "When unions win, workers across the board win. That's a fact. Families win. Communities win. America wins. We grow." pic.twitter.com/mJ5XPlh4eC — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2021

Here’s how he concluded his remarks:

Biden at the end of his prepared remarks: "I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room." pic.twitter.com/10dljS5Zef — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

To be fair, Biden said that he was going to defy the instructions he’d been given and walk into the room to say hello to all the fine labor union folks. And he was probably correct in assuming that none of them would ask him about COVID19 or Afghanistan.

But we’re not sure what’s so amusing about Biden admitting that he’s been instructed to turn his back and leave. He’s been turning his back and leaving a lot lately and it’s not a good look.

So bizarre — 🐈 (@CatStevens) September 8, 2021

Who writes his instructions? — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) September 8, 2021

It's so weird that he insists on projecting such weakness. Who the HELL is telling him what to do. He's the POTUS…He does whatever the hell he wants — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) September 8, 2021

Unless he’s so far gone that he doesn’t know what he wants anymore.

whoever is directing Joe, should tell him *not* to tell everyone he's being directed… https://t.co/qDiMmXLkor — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 8, 2021

Like we said: this is not a good look.

Honestly, it’s almost like he’s trolling with this crap at this point. Why hasn’t someone told him that it’s a really bad look? — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) September 8, 2021

The fact that he needs to be told that it’s a bad look just makes it all even more disturbing.