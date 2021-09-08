GOP Rep. Jim Jordan appeared today on “FOX & Friends,” where he claimed, without evidence, that U.S. tax dollars funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which may have led to the COVID19 pandemic.
Without evidence, according to The Recount, that is:
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims, without evidence, that U.S. tax dollars were likely used to create COVID-19.
"They keep trying to tell us this thing came from a bat, to a pangolin, to a hippopotamus, to Joe Rogan, that's how we got it …” pic.twitter.com/dGMZl7pGny
— The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021
Without evidence.
Except for, you know, all the evidence.
But there is evidence. https://t.co/iVKACQO2nS
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2021
Do you read the Intercept? They have about 900 pages of evidence you may want to catch up on. https://t.co/8gdzFGhMSN
— Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) September 8, 2021
They don't have time to read the news over at @therecount, they're too busy puckering up for Democrat asses. https://t.co/dt7qdniMtS
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 8, 2021
That would certainly explain it.
the recount right now https://t.co/mJHT4kmM1V pic.twitter.com/WtuhPv3lHc
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 8, 2021