In case you missed, this photo of a 14-year-old Vermont student named Fiona flipping off protesters has gone viral:

Only 14 years old and already overflowing with stunning bravery!

Obviously this is a very important story of national importance that’s so important that CNN has decided to cover it:

Really:

Trending

We know what else CNN was supposed to do: smile, nod, and move on to stuff that actually matters. Trying to turn this girl into a hero is fun and all, but it won’t get you the back the respect that you lost years ago.

It gives CNN a reason to exist, anyway.

It’s not as if there’s actual news to cover or anything.

Next up?

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DeathSantisanti-mask protestersCNNgirlmasksmiddle fingerNew DayVermont