Can’t say we didn’t see this coming from a million miles away.

It turns out that AOC is not a fan of Texas’ heartbeat law. She explained why to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, and let’s just say her explanation is extremely on-brand:

Rep. @AOC: Texas’ pro-life law perpetuates “rape culture” "What this is about is controlling women’s bodies, & controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me .. or any menstruating person … cannot make decisions over their own body" pic.twitter.com/ttLc7Ow4PX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

People who are not cisgender men, which is to say women or any menstruating person like AOC in this country. If you’re looking for a reason not to take AOC seriously, “menstruating person” is a great one.

CNN just spent 6 minutes re-airing & celebrating these remarks pic.twitter.com/3y0kdqVAE6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

Because of course they did.

“People who menstruate” goes right along side “ivermectin is a horse drug” and “defund the police” as slogans that guarantee the speaker is a dangerously stupid person https://t.co/a15a1DN4s0 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 8, 2021

It’s almost as good as the suggestion that proponents of the Texas heartbeat law are perpetuating rape culture.

let's not gloss over the fact that she compares the law to sexual assault. https://t.co/1QooGvwnM2 — Julia Johnson (@juliaajohnson_) September 8, 2021

Let’s destroy the insane logic here 1. Resources are available for struggling mothers (SNAP, Medicaid)

2. Texas gives 6 weeks, so rape victims aren’t forced to have a child

3. Murder isn’t healthcare

4. Comparing republicans to rapist is gross https://t.co/YqWsMCWmyf — Travis (@TWines4congress) September 8, 2021

Once again, for the people in the back: AOC is not a serious person.

Don't mandatory vaccinations do the same thing? — Social In Va Beach (@RJSmooth69) September 8, 2021

“Controlling women’s bodies” is a disingenuous argument. Why can’t they address the concerns actually presented by the opposition? https://t.co/gq9uvbCzqP — Greg 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) September 8, 2021

Because that would require intellectual honesty and a reasonable amount of intelligence. AOC has neither.

Who the hell votes for people like this?? https://t.co/RqGDOqo35I — G Andre (@Georget44365213) September 8, 2021

Asked, and answered:

Lunatics.

Anyway, we’ll leave you with this bit of food for thought: