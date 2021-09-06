Welp, The Bulwark can’t say we didn’t warn them when we told them their new friends would ultimately not welcome them into the Cool Kidz Club.

Seems they’re having to learn that lesson the hard way:

After Afghanistan and abortion, a star writer at @BulwarkOnline finds that his new progressive allies — I thought you were my friends! — are turning on him and that 'savage takedowns of the Bad Orangina' aren't enough to win their lasting love. https://t.co/IsxG4Jbgfe — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 6, 2021

It’s been a tough few days for Bulwark writer-at-large Tim Miller:

Be it my matter-of-fact tweet about generally opposing abortion (we’ll get to that) or my stridency in lambasting the abandonment our friends in Afghanistan, I guess I’ve ruffled some feathers. (“Tim, you used to be so balanced,” they say. I did? Are you sure you have the right Tim?) This has been a tad disorienting because I thought we had a nice little deal going, whereby my new friends and I could disagree, even passionately, on assorted policy matters—but we stayed friends because we agreed on the biggest things and the biggest threats and our little alliance is too important to our democracy for it to fray. … To be perfectly transparent with you, the breakdown in our deal has left me feeling kind of blue. On the one hand I get it. It’s tough out there in our grand digital battlefield, where disagreement can feel like desertion. Plus when your fellow soldier used to fight for the other side, there is always a flicker of doubt, a mistrust, a fear that they just might unsheathe their katana and slice your backside. On the other hand, I have to say it is a little weird. I’m a freaking open wound over here, people! I’m getting dumped by old pals, spilling my guts over past mistakes, changing my views on some things, and getting all John-Boehner-teary-eyed for weeks after we slayed the coral dragon together. Yet some of y’all still are apparently concerned I might flip a switch and jump on Team DeSantis or something? Really?!

Miller dedicates the rest of his post to blaming Donald Trump for even putting him in this position in the first place, and then attempting to clarify his position that abortion can be bad sometimes and that Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal hasn’t been the best. But spoiler alert, Tim: your new friends still aren’t going to let you sit at their lunch table.

Womp-womp.

If you lack the self awareness to realize that being Vichy would eventually make you an outcast maybe you shouldn’t be a writer for the public? — not important enough to govern (@MarkMazman) September 6, 2021

Maybe you shouldn’t put Principles First™ by throwing yours out the window.