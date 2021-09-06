By now, you’ve probably heard about Rolling Stone’s recent exposé on gunshot victims taking a distant backseat to horse dewormer ODs at Oklahoma hospitals.

Gunshot victims left waiting as horse dewormer overdoses overwhelm Oklahoma hospitals, doctor says https://t.co/ke654AV6o1 pic.twitter.com/Is4nAsSOyA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 3, 2021

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was also very disturbed by stories of Oklahoma hospitals being overrun with horse-dewormer-happy patients.

"Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances" "'The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,' he said."https://t.co/P909GtxBQZ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 2, 2021

These stories turned out to be textbook Fake News, of course. Who could’ve seen that coming, other than absolutely everyone?

One hospital is denying an Oklahoma doctor's claim that ERs are delaying care for gunshot victims due to overdoses of ivermectin, a drug being falsely peddled as a covid treatment. https://t.co/urdpKFKlqE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 6, 2021

Anyway, we already told you about Drew Holden’s fantastic thread calling out media and lefties for swallowing the BS ivermectin narrative without question. But when it comes to fantastic threads, Twitchy staple Iowahawk is no slouch, either.

We rather enjoyed his take on the horse dewormer horse-puckey, and we think you will, too:

What's all this about dewormed horses shooting COVID doctors in Oklahoma — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

I blame Bat Child pic.twitter.com/AUPhUUBJhc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

God bless our brave Rolling Stone reporters on the ground in Oklahoma, risking assault rifle-toting horses, COVID tornados, and murderous Sturgis bikers all hopped up on dewormers and meth to bring us the news — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

Get ’em, Dave. Get ’em.

At any point did a single editor at this publication stop and think, hmmm, this seems maybe just a bit too much on the nosehttps://t.co/NSKjbICIEz — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

Nope. Some things are just too good to check.

I blame the new owners of Rolling Stone, the Duke lacrosse team — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

MSNBC pitch: 1950s-style adventure magazine, with all stories set in the American Midwest pic.twitter.com/La9f0wywhr — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

(That one’s for you, Rachel Maddow.)

Plus she actually majored in Rural Oklahoma at Oxfordhttps://t.co/Ib9FaXD2vI — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

We will never get enough of elitist know-it-alls knowing absolutely nothing about flyover country.

If PT Barnum were alive today, he'd be the biggest media mogul on the planet — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2021

So many suckers, so little time.