President Joe Biden’s legacy is shaping up to be a pretty crappy one. That means the media have their work cut out for them.
But the AP doesn’t like to back down from a daunting challenge, so they’re giving this one everything they’ve got:
President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page on an unrelenting summer of crises and refocus on his core economic agenda. But the recent cascade of troubles is a reminder that presidents rarely have the luxury of focusing on just one crisis at a time. https://t.co/6UwdSsmdqd
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 6, 2021
Pity the poor man who ran for president on a platform of fixing everything but has only managed make everything infinitely worse!
Did the DNC write this?
— George Vargas (@georgevargas11) September 6, 2021
They may as well have.
“Unrelenting summer of crises” pic.twitter.com/xcPrd4n6S4
— Logan Spena (@LoganSpena) September 6, 2021
He created all the problems himself
The southern border
Gas prices
Abandoning Americans in Afghanistan
It's all on him https://t.co/SmZyFbX50n
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 6, 2021
Crisis that he caused or made worse. You forgot that part
— follow God not man (@cfudd27) September 6, 2021
Narrator: The AP did not forget that part; they just ignored it.
"President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page…" pic.twitter.com/gII3xl5uQq
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 6, 2021
Let Joe turn the damn page!
I’m sure those left behind in Afghanistan and struggling after Ida feel great about Biden turning the page on them because it’s politically convenient.
— B. (@BlueWhiteUK) September 6, 2021
Sorry Americans and green card holders on the ground in Afghanistan. We're turning the page on summer crises! https://t.co/4zmext2suw
— Foster (@foster_type) September 6, 2021
Wonder if the folks who are still in Afghanistan are "turning the page" or still running and hiding from the Taliban?
— Cory Nash (@tydy1098) September 6, 2021
It’s unbelievable that I should even have to say this but no one should let @JoeBiden ‘turn the page’ while Americans he left behind are still trapped in Afghanistan. https://t.co/DlRZuHBRHT
— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 6, 2021
What the hell happened that the press pushes turning the page when we abandoned Americans in a foreign country to an enemy we fought for 20 years?
— GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 6, 2021
Must protect the precious. Must run interference for Joe Biden, no matter what the cost. Even if the cost is human lives.
biden cannot fail, he can only be failed https://t.co/MsLH3JMWFV
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 6, 2021
Pathetic.
Here’s some news for both Joe Biden and the AP:
(Things keep happening even if you don't want them to happen.) https://t.co/drTfALlwth
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 6, 2021
***
