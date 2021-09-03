Joe Biden’s apparently too busy talking about the previous president to understand that he’s the current one and therefore has some stuff he should be doing. Like giving a damn about Ida’s victims, for example.

Meet Myra Castro of New Orleans, whose family — like many others — is suffering right now and just doesn’t seem to merit the president’s attention:

Goin’ to California. At least that’s where Joe Biden is. Or where he will be just as soon as he leaves Delaware.

That’s very true.

We know why. They’re certainly a lot cooler with it than they were with Katrina.

Joe Biden has literally turned his back on Americans.

