As Twitchy told you, USA Today recently added this clarification to their “fact check” on Joe Biden checking his watch at the dignified transfer event in which the bodies of the service members killed in Afghanistan last week were returned to the U.S.:

As many of you already know, this story has been corrected. Biden checked his watch multiple times during the ceremony. I regret the error. https://t.co/F6bjQFYVbC — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 3, 2021

Daniel Funke regrets the error. It happens! He’s just doing the best he can, like all journalists and fact-checkers do:

Journalists and fact-checkers are human (yes, even me!) We make mistakes. When we do, we correct them and try to make it right. Read more about the principles we try to uphold at @USATODAY: https://t.co/LIQUSCORYT — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 3, 2021

It's easy to dunk on journalists when we get things wrong. I get it – to many, we're just another name on a screen. But behind that screen is a person trying to do their best. — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 3, 2021

Won’t someone please think of the journalists, as long as no one has any critical thoughts about the journalists?

"It's easy to dunk on journalists when we get things wrong." ⓘ This claim is false. @dpfunke limits who can reply, or "dunk" on his tweets. — 𝙲𝚞𝚘𝚖𝚘 𝙲𝚊𝚗 𝙵.̷̝̲͝@̴̢͕͓͈̪̈́̓̇͆́̎̂̆̇͜ͅ𝚔 𝙷𝚒𝚖𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚏 (@RexHarrisonsHat) September 3, 2021

Oh?

Well, what do you know? Why doesn’t Daniel want to hear from everyone who has an opinion?

Could it be because their opinions are highly critical of his and other alleged journalists’ credibility?

Why are all your mistakes in the same direction, “journalist?” https://t.co/RHwgpq3Z8F — Kira ‘anti-mean tweets’ DeSantis (@KiraSantis) September 3, 2021

‘“He didn’t check his watch” is wrong because he checked it SEVERAL times’ is not an honest mistake. It’s a lie. https://t.co/iLelnCDfmU — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 3, 2021

Thread: The point is simple. These assholes have been the driving force behind what led to @RedState's threats to get de-platformed and banned from social media. These falsehoods have been weaponized and used to prevent ACTUAL FACTUAL REPORTING. https://t.co/Uk7J9ZF9uu — Hounsizzle (@Hounsizzle) September 3, 2021

You didn’t make a mistake, asshole. You just got dragged for being a shill. https://t.co/6SxbQzQjFc — Jason (@jstan_7561) September 3, 2021

It was pretty easy for you to “dunk” on families who had just lost a child…. So….. https://t.co/Ro9stu7DM5 — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) September 3, 2021

You didn't get something wrong. You purposefully and willfully fact checked Gold Star families instead of the President. You did exactly what you think you're paid to do, which is protect Jos Biden and his party. https://t.co/jFBouua44Z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2021

Correct.

He's the victim now. Just textbook. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2021

Daniel figured out who the true victim is in the saga of the ISIS-K suicide bombing of U.S. service members. https://t.co/fwkLG38Jh1 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2021

"Boo-hoo, I used a fraudulent fact-check to malign Gold Star families who watched their children come home in boxes while Biden checked his watch. Woe is me." https://t.co/7XzglIJc3i — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 3, 2021

It never fails. pic.twitter.com/DqqZsn8Qhf — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 3, 2021

Never.

Funke is a flunky https://t.co/qCYCpuKLQQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 3, 2021

Fact check: true.

Custodians and janitors are human (yes, even me!) and sometimes we take a shit on the gym floor. When we do, and if the security camera catches us, we'll get right back there to clean it up.https://t.co/qcWbR8Eobu — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 3, 2021