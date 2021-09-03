As Twitchy told you, USA Today recently added this clarification to their “fact check” on Joe Biden checking his watch at the dignified transfer event in which the bodies of the service members killed in Afghanistan last week were returned to the U.S.:

Daniel Funke regrets the error. It happens! He’s just doing the best he can, like all journalists and fact-checkers do:

Won’t someone please think of the journalists, as long as no one has any critical thoughts about the journalists?

Oh?

Trending

Well, what do you know? Why doesn’t Daniel want to hear from everyone who has an opinion?

Could it be because their opinions are highly critical of his and other alleged journalists’ credibility?

Correct.

Never.

Fact check: true.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: clarificationcorrectionDaniel Funkeerrorfact checkersfact checkingjournalismjournalistsUSA Today