You know, maybe we were too quick to judge AOC. Maybe she’s got some good ideas after all:

Hold everyone to the same standards we hold for Black women & women of color challenge — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 1, 2021

See, we can get behind that. Everyone should be able to get behind that!

AOC calls for the elimination of all racial preferences programs. Great! https://t.co/UAz6eqYjOW — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 1, 2021

So no more Affirmative Action then? Cool, I'm with you on that! https://t.co/TQUP1PjuQG — Austin Smith – ERT_BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@BADG3RMANTV) September 1, 2021

Affirmative Action is based on the soft bigotry of low expectations. We’d all be better off if we got rid of that.

my ivy league grad school told us people of color could be late to exams because it was "part of their culture" you mean that kind of standard? https://t.co/YPdh7yMQnJ — donald chump (@joeypsoriginal1) September 1, 2021

Oof. But it’s an important point, because black women and women of color (are black women not women of color?) are generally held to lower standards than their white counterparts, and that’s genuinely bad for society.

There’s also this angle:

So you're expected to defer to me, or you'll be branded a racist and a sexist? Finally! https://t.co/4hDfMdCxAm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 1, 2021

We have to assume that AOC doesn’t actually realize what she’s saying. If she did, she wouldn’t be saying it.

They genuinely have no concept of what it is they're perpetually outraged over, but its fascinating to watch them be this remarkably unselfaware. https://t.co/Mb1lRXZJc1 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 1, 2021

It certainly does help to keep things interesting!

Next up:

AOC hold herself to any standard at all challenge — Swomp-core 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JChimberlin) September 1, 2021

We’d watch the crap out of that one.