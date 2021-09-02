You know, maybe we were too quick to judge AOC. Maybe she’s got some good ideas after all:

See, we can get behind that. Everyone should be able to get behind that!

Affirmative Action is based on the soft bigotry of low expectations. We’d all be better off if we got rid of that.

Oof. But it’s an important point, because black women and women of color (are black women not women of color?) are generally held to lower standards than their white counterparts, and that’s genuinely bad for society.

There’s also this angle:

We have to assume that AOC doesn’t actually realize what she’s saying. If she did, she wouldn’t be saying it.

It certainly does help to keep things interesting!

Next up:

We’d watch the crap out of that one.

