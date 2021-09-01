You may have seen footage circulating on social media or on TV, purportedly showing a man who had been hanged by the Taliban from a helicopter.

As it turns out, that description wasn’t accurate. And Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler was determined to make sure everyone knew it:

We can certainly appreciate Kessler wanting to get to the bottom of this. After all, misinformation is pernicious and can be quite toxic and it should be exposed for what it is.

That said, we’re having a difficult time mustering as much outrage as Glenn is about this, because, well, you know, it’s the Taliban we’re dealing with. Is it really so farfetched that they’d hang someone from a helicopter? Or throw someone off a roof? Or rape a ten-year-old girl and her mother at the same time? Or decapitate an entire family because the father allegedly smiled at an American once?

You see where we’re going with this.

It’s completely nuts. But sadly, infuriatingly predictable.

Joe Biden’s misinformation and lies over just the past eight months could keep Glenn Kessler busy for three lifetimes. Instead, he’s helping Biden bury those lies while splitting hairs over the Taliban’s well documented brutality and violence.

Here’s a fact for you, Glenn: the Taliban have already done plenty of terrible things and will do a lot more than hang people from helicopters thanks to Joe Biden.

No need to check that one. It gets zero Pinocchios.

