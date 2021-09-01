Back in June 2018, Jeffrey Toobin made a bold prediction about where SCOTUS Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement would ultimately lead:
Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS
— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018
Fast-forward to today. With Texas’ heartbeat bill taking effect, Toobin is assessing how well his earlier forecast fared:
I was premature by a few months https://t.co/1sHJxCj5CR
— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) September 1, 2021
Oh you were, were you, Jeffrey?
https://t.co/zn3RVYKn0N pic.twitter.com/TYBWTh4Ru2
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 1, 2021
That seems like an appropriate response here.
Some rather…low hanging fruit….here….
— lemony snickering (@per_snickity_D) September 1, 2021
Lol. Stop. The jokes are too easy.
— GAMMASQUEEZE (@GAMMASQUEEZE5) September 1, 2021
Must…..resist……..masturbation………..jokes! https://t.co/5AmoPbe63N
— Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) September 1, 2021
Why, though? Now that Jeffrey Toobin has
unzipped opened this door, we’d be doing ourselves a disservice if we didn’t take advantage.
This is akin to my 6yo lobbing a literal softball directly over the plate to Mike Trout 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5WHgrio3My
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 1, 2021
Uhhh, you sure you thought this out before you posted this tweet?
— Frank (@frankie5s) September 1, 2021
No, but we bet he’d rub it out if he could.
this is known as tooting one's own horn. https://t.co/2V54NLJuGW
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 1, 2021
Yeah, your coworkers had the displeasure of seeing that first hand. https://t.co/wAiWXqKDHu
— Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) September 1, 2021
I pity your colleagues who had to witness that on a zoom call. https://t.co/9j05WUJ9Qx
— Tony NotThatKindOfItalian (@PA_Daddoo) September 1, 2021
He blew his load too soon. https://t.co/guX8YR4Rvh
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 1, 2021
But at least you got off on the right start. What a hot load of luck.
— Mr. F (@RUMINT79) September 1, 2021
Happens to the worst of us.