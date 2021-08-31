California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s popularity circling the drain? You love to see it.
Or, in this case, you love to hear it:
Recall @GavinNewsom paged at the Airport. lol https://t.co/9bfid7WHcy
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 31, 2021
Check it out:
Sound on! Recall Newsom gets paged at the airport.
Vote Yes on recall California! pic.twitter.com/nOyTfoc028
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 24, 2021
Hey, man. If they announce it over the airport PA system, that means it’s official.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Karmel Melamed (@KarmelMelamed) August 31, 2021
That is awesome 😂😂
— Freedom Girl (@Freedom42902622) August 31, 2021
Awesome! Love hearing the laughs too 👍🏻
— Jenn (@ChicagoNJenn) August 24, 2021
Loved listening to the amount of people who heard it and caught it and loved it at the airport all that laughing made me smile
— Trevor N (@vbalprownb) August 25, 2021
You’ve gotta laugh at Gavin Newsom. After all, he is a joke.