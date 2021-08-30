The totally arbitrary evacuation deadline is tomorrow, and what Americans could really use right about now is some reassurance that our government is fully committed to evacuating every American and SIV holder from Afghanistan come hell or high water.

Unfortunately, this is evidently the best we can hope for:

We think it’s pretty important, John.

More:

Watch:

Maybe we have to keep talking about this because the government keeps demonstrating that they don’t know what the hell they’re doing and frankly don’t seem to care that they don’t know what the hell they’re doing.

Trending

Both things. This is fine.

Yes.

You’re gonna have to do a lot better than this, John Kirby.

THEY. HAVE. LEARNED. NOTHING.

But we have learned a great deal. Namely that we can’t trust this administration on anything. Ever.

