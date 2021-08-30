Like too many #NeverTrump conservatives, David French started out with reasonable objections to Donald Trump’s politics and personality and let himself become consumed by them, so much so that he seems to have forgotten what he’s ostensibly fighting for in the first place.

Over the weekend, French took some time to address COVID19 vaccine hesitancy in the Evangelical Christian community, of which he is a member. Indeed, vaccines are the best weapon we have against the spread of COVID19. Unfortunately, French doesn’t seem to realize — or care, perhaps — that he’s going about it all wrong:

As Delta rips through the unvaccinated, all too many Evangelicals are doubling down on refusal—seeking illegitimate religious exemptions from lawful mandates—and Evangelical vaccine refusal continues to be coddled on the right. Enough. My Sunday essay: https://t.co/q1Kb9ynOjC — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 29, 2021

Thoughtful commentary by @DavidAFrench on the topic of Christian vaccine hesitancy https://t.co/p8ayGucYVR pic.twitter.com/foL6D28OOI — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) August 29, 2021

What’s “thoughtful” about trying to persuade people by shaming and smearing them?

When Evangelicals pursue the “freedom” to make their neighbors sick, they violate the social compact and undermine their moral standing in politics, law, and culture. Christian libertinism thus becomes a long-term threat to religious liberty itself: https://t.co/q1Kb9ynOjC — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 29, 2021

As a member of the Evangelical Christian community, one might think that French would better understand effective communication to his fellow Evangelical Christians who may not be as enthusiastic about getting the COVID19 vaccine.

And one would be wrong.

I'm really trying not to be a mindless David French basher, but wth? He claims to speak to and from the Christian community and doesn't understand that these people refuse the vaccine out of a (misguided) belief that it will cause them harm? And this is his lecture towards them? pic.twitter.com/9nj2ypzCze — Holden (@Holden114) August 30, 2021

When has insulting and maligning an entire group of people ever won them over?

False premise. Do these look like “white evangelicals” to you? https://t.co/T5Qk64q0VH — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 30, 2021

What are you thoughts about vaccinations being so incredibly low in black communities? Thoughts? Are they guilty of this as well? — pagemasta (@AdamPage85) August 30, 2021

*crickets* — Brandon Pearce (@OzarksPastor) August 30, 2021

“Chirp chirp chirp.”

Completely off base. — Kindred McClure (@KCMcClure3) August 29, 2021

No one is pursuing the freedom to make their neighbor sick. I do know some fighting for the right to keep kids from getting a proper education, people living in fear and suspicion of one another unnecessarily, and judging each other. — Tim Spivey (@timspivey) August 29, 2021

You’re becoming “unlistenable” on matters of religion *and* politics. Never witnessed someone implode so quickly on both at the same time. And just FYI, I’m the equivalent of your “base”, and I’m not kidding. Trust me when I say I’m not the one that has “moved” these last 2yrs. — ChristopherT ™️ (@CBT_91) August 29, 2021

David French would serve himself well to shed some self-righteousness and gain some perspective.

Until then:

***

