The impeachment and 25th Amendment talk came to a head yesterday after the deadly terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn sent a letter to VP Kamala Harris, cc'd to the rest of the presidential line of succession, urging them to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden: pic.twitter.com/JVZ7YJUlS3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 27, 2021

Madison Cawthorn is a doofus, but it’s not just him who’s concerned about Joe Biden’s deadly actions in Afghanistan and ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the presidency. “#25th Amendment” was trending on Twitter throughout the day yesterday, as were hashtags about impeachment. Ben Shapiro, for one, laid out a compelling case for impeaching Biden.

But for what it’s worth, Vox’s Aaron Rupar has a big, big problem with that. According to him, Republicans are trivializing very serious issues:

Republicans are cheapening impeachment, presidential resignation, and now the 25th Amendment https://t.co/qVtw1rwOK0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2021

Move over, Mona Lisa. Because that tweet belongs in the Louvre. Tourists from all over the world should see it.

Shouldn't parody accounts at least be funny? — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) August 27, 2021

Come on. This one’s hilarious!

……..this has to be satire https://t.co/QZ5EedGbvv — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 27, 2021

Not cool, @TheBabylonBee. Give him his account back! — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 27, 2021

Imagine being so insane that you’d actually tweet what Aaron Rupar tweeted and mean it. We’re dying over here.

This is remarkably un-self aware, even for one of the most un-self aware people on this hell site. https://t.co/HRNOnOUabJ — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) August 27, 2021

Wow amazing lack of self awareness here. No wonder you have your own definition on urban dictionary. — Jackson (@ThatDudeJax) August 27, 2021

Ah yes:

It’s still perfect.

You take partisan hackery to the next level — Brick Top aka Mr. Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) August 27, 2021

It’s the one thing Aaron’s actually good at. So don’t take it away from him.

“Cheapening impeachment” from these people is laughable. https://t.co/SrU3sPkXAZ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 27, 2021

how could it be cheapened below the point where your petty party sunk it to in the past four years? that shit’s been trading at zimbabwean bonds for a grip now — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 27, 2021

Did you sleep through the last 5 years???? — Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) August 27, 2021

No, he was cheering on the impeachments, including the second one that happened after the guy had left office. — Cerberus (@Cerberus0fHades) August 27, 2021

Uh-oh, Aaron:

When I say you're the son of a kahba, just know I mean it https://t.co/gyhLLomcgj pic.twitter.com/yuHxhN06Hr — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 27, 2021

Sad!

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.