Gary Sinise has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood, but what seems to give him the most meaning in life is supporting and uplifting our military.

And after yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack in Kabul — an attack that also claimed the lives of a number of U.S. troops as well as innocent civilians — Sinise paid quiet tribute to the memories of the dead:

Sometimes you don’t need to say a word to speak volumes.

Amen.

