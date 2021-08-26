This take from Jonathan Chait was always going to be terrible. But in light of the deadly explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, it’s particularly egregious:

Here’s how Chait’s piece kicks off:

Over the last week, the media has hammered Joe Biden with relentlessly critical coverage of his pullout from Afghanistan, resulting in noticeable drops in his approval ratings. Put aside for a moment whether this reflects failures by Biden or biases by the media. One conclusion we can draw is that this sort of dynamic is a regular feature of Democratic presidencies, and — as the Trump administration showed — a near impossibility during Republican ones.

But wait, you’re thinking. Didn’t the media hound Donald Trump for four straight years at least as hard as it’s hounded Biden over the last week?

Well, sort of. The mainstream media certainly gave Trump harsh and even overtly hostile coverage. But the mainstream media only describes roughly half the media landscape. The other half of the media is a right-wing messaging apparatus that makes no effort to follow traditional journalistic norms. Republicans communicate to their base through a media that functionally operates as part of their party, while Democrats communicate to their base through a media that still exerts substantial independence. If you want to understand the strange difficulty that Joe Biden’s sane, competent administration has in yielding measurably higher approval than Trump’s insane, incompetent presidency, the asymmetrical relationship between the two parties and their respective media environments is the most important place to start.

Pity poor, sane, competent Joe Biden! Donald Trump and Republicans have a dutiful right-wing media willing to act as their mouthpieces, while Joe Biden and Democrats are stuck with a media that “exerts substantial independence.”

What else could Chait possibly be trying to do if he’s not trying to gaslight us?

Chait should be on The List for at least the next six months for that.

Bingo.

Though in fairness, Stephen L. Miller actually did manage to find an example supporting Chait’s contention:

Oof.

In any event, if Chait honestly believes that the media is less supportive of Joe Biden and Democrats than they are of Donald Trump and Republicans, this might explain what’s actually going on here:

