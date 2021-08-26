Yesterday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid the groundwork for a blame-the-victim approach to dealing with the Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned in Afghanistan and left to be likely tortured or murdered by the Taliban.

.@SecBlinken cites a State Department analysis in offering 6,000 as the number of "American citizens in Afghanistan who wanted to leave." 4,500 have so far been evacuated — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 25, 2021

“Who wanted to leave.” It was subtle, but we all know what Blinken meant.

U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson didn’t even bother with the subtlety:

Top U.S. diplomat says the State Department put out repeated warnings every three weeks to Americans in Afghanistan telling them to leave since April: “People chose not to leave. That's their business," Ross Wilson said. pic.twitter.com/hr5HlLxA0F — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 26, 2021

Amazing that Ross Wilson is still alive, considering his heart is made of ice-cold stone.

They're abandoning Americans, after Biden said everything would be fine, and then blaming the victims. https://t.co/onhljiV7w2 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 26, 2021

“If you get raped and tortured and murdered by the Taliban, that’s your business.”

After promising for months and months — years, in fact — that Americans and Afghan allies in Afghanistan had nothing to fear, that the Joe Biden would have everything under control and keep the Taliban from ever regaining control, the Biden administration’s official message to the stranded appears to be “You built this. You made this happen.” Put another way, the Biden administration is shaming people for ever trusting them.

I missed the WH warnings that the government was in imminent danger of falling. — Rubric Marlin (@RubricMarlin) August 26, 2021

Awesome victim blaming here. — klf84 (@klf60916) August 26, 2021

So they are really going to go this route. Blame the Americans who they left behind when they end up on a video blindfolded and on their knees next to a guy with a large knife. They’re really going there. — Vince (@VanillaMag1lla) August 26, 2021

Is this the official line when those people start showing up in hostage videos? “Well, we told you to leave.” — Progressivism is a mental disorder (@sleepywhiner) August 26, 2021

Wow!! That’s callous. — Andre Cilliers REALTOR® – Sold by Cilliers (@AndreCilliers) August 26, 2021