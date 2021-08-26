According to his biography on the Oxford University Press website, “Dr. Max Abrahmsis among the world’s leading experts on the subject of terrorism.”
Try to keep that in mind when you read his take on reports that today’s deadly complex suicide attack at the Kabul airport was carried out by ISIS:
The Taliban response must be fierce and swift if it wants to cultivate any counterterrorism credibility.
— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) August 26, 2021
Got that, Taliban? It’s up to you guys.
Indeed, the Taliban has some ways to go to burnish their anti-terrorism street cred.
