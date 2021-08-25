Nancy Pelosi may not be literally the worst, but she definitely comes close.
Here she is gushing over the House passing the $3.5 trillion budget plan that we can’t afford:
As I always say: our diversity is our strength, our unity is our power!
United by our values, we will seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity For The People, for the children and for the country. -NP pic.twitter.com/wsb8Uj44Ig
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 25, 2021
The woman’s a walking, talking emetic.
"And then Nancy Pelosi started talking about unity…" https://t.co/WpJkgfPiY9 pic.twitter.com/4Xr4H0UfFj
— Jevaughn (@Jevaughn_Brown) August 25, 2021
🤡🤡🤡
— Chris Frankini (@chrisfreezy17) August 25, 2021
Fortune cookie philosophy https://t.co/3yFHaJj9cu
— Terry Kinder (@tkinder) August 25, 2021
That’s an insult to fortune cookies.
Biden is specifically NOT being diverse in decision making on Afghanistan.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2021
I don't think the Democrats understand how small their domestic vision looks right now as Americans are stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. https://t.co/wa2AyA5eiR
— Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) August 25, 2021
.@SpeakerPelosi Wow, I bet the Americans still trying to get out of Afghanistan, are so encouraged by your tweet. You & your whole damn party are sickening. https://t.co/3Fj6YJBE8W
— ProudMimi6Kids (@proudmimi6kids) August 25, 2021
Fact check: true.