Nancy Pelosi may not be literally the worst, but she definitely comes close.

Here she is gushing over the House passing the $3.5 trillion budget plan that we can’t afford:

The woman’s a walking, talking emetic.

That’s an insult to fortune cookies.

Fact check: true.

