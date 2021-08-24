Great news, everyone! The United States is back, baby, and we’re getting Afghan citizens out of harm’s way on Air Force planes. And the Defense Department couldn’t be prouder:

Afghan civilians board @usairforce C-17 Globemasters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/DgNpvW8xGx — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 22, 2021

You love to see it. Until, that is, you squint a little bit.

Uhhhh that's not a US C-17 my dude — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) August 23, 2021

Guys, that’s not a US plane. https://t.co/RhUdrd5k9d — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) August 24, 2021

It’s not a U.S. plane. But it does have a “U” in it, which is almost as good:

You guys are trying so hard for a good PR moment. It’s not a US plane. pic.twitter.com/yEmfQ5H9aA — Whiskey on the Rocks (@GoBlue_Stu) August 23, 2021

Ya might want to look at the flag on the tail next time. — Mike Smith (@skierman64) August 23, 2021

At least the UAE appears to have it together.

Guys the real story is that we stole the UAE's plane https://t.co/b3i3UUQU2R — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) August 24, 2021

Heh.

The State Department doesn’t know what year it is, and the Defense Department can’t read.

OH MY GOD This is our own Department of Defense COMPLETELY wrong about what’s going on in this picture.

It’s not even a goddamned American plane. https://t.co/TBGqwCnaei — Hugh MFB (@hughknowit) August 24, 2021

The Biden administration is doing just great, everyone. Really fantastic.

That’s a United Arab Emirates C-17. Competence is just oozing all over the federal government right now https://t.co/bqFo1giHF5 — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) August 24, 2021

So now our own Department of Defense not only can’t identify aircraft by their national insignia, they don’t even bother to READ the markings on the nose. We are doomed. — Robert Smith (@Papa6pk) August 23, 2021

If you’re gonna go down, might as well go down in flames.