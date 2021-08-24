The adults are back in charge. (How refreshing.)

Yesterday, the Taliban promised that if Joe Biden asked for an extension to the August 31 withdrawal deadline, their answer would be no.

Well, unlike the Biden administration, the Taliban are fully committed to keeping their promises:

Good times!

And it just keeps getting better:

The Taliban will make sure that what happens at the airport — and everywhere else — is as painful as possible.

Hard to blame them. They’re just calling it as they see it. Calling it as the world sees it.

Because leadership.

We thought it was obvious. But the Biden administration likes to do things differently.

How much worse can this possibly get? When it comes to Joe Biden, there doesn’t appear to be a bottom to this barrel.

We wish we had a president, period.

