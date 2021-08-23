It seems like the worse the Biden administration gets, the more Jennifer Rubin loves them.

Jennifer knows that Joe Biden is doing a great job and just wants him to get the credit he deserves.

And if a Principled Conservative like Jennifer Rubin can admit that, it’s only natural that someone like Paul Krugman would agree:

At the very least! The only display of sheer competence that’s even more impressive than Joe Biden’s is Paul Krugman’s. What a genius.

Total. Genius.

Except maybe for “of.” We’re pretty sure he used that one correctly.

What we’re seeing from Paul Krugman is an impressive display of sheer insanity.

Don’t worry, Mr. Grenell. It’s not going anywhere. Paul Krugman’s way too shameless to ever delete it.

Tags: AfghanistanBiden administrationJennifer RubinJoe BidenPaul Krugman