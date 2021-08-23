It seems like the worse the Biden administration gets, the more Jennifer Rubin loves them.
since we've brought out 42,000 people – overwhelmingly Afghans maybe the line about abandoning our friends needs some refinement
— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 23, 2021
Jennifer knows that Joe Biden is doing a great job and just wants him to get the credit he deserves.
And if a Principled Conservative like Jennifer Rubin can admit that, it’s only natural that someone like Paul Krugman would agree:
At the very least we're seeing an impressive display of sheer competence. https://t.co/cwWSUz1mkH
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 23, 2021
At the very least! The only display of sheer competence that’s even more impressive than Joe Biden’s is Paul Krugman’s. What a genius.
"2 + 2 = 5" https://t.co/HiBECVbGey
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 23, 2021
Total. Genius.
Competency…….. pic.twitter.com/cJGh9PQdyi
— Ray Metz (@Whalehead9) August 23, 2021
I'm not sure you used a single word properly in this tweet.
— Mike’s id. (@FreeBearly) August 23, 2021
Except maybe for “of.” We’re pretty sure he used that one correctly.
I get it. You're a day drinker, aren't you?
— GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 23, 2021
— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 23, 2021
What we’re seeing from Paul Krugman is an impressive display of sheer insanity.
Baghdad Bob Krugman will forever be dismissed as a partisan Democrat activist.
Save his tweet. https://t.co/dScpPFolxl
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 23, 2021
Don’t worry, Mr. Grenell. It’s not going anywhere. Paul Krugman’s way too shameless to ever delete it.