Justice Democrats, who are proud as hell of their role in “building the squad,” want the Democratic Party’s approach to everything to be motivated by the pursuit of social justice. That includes their approach to infrastructure.

To that end, they’ve put together a new ad targeting Democrats they see as too moderate to make the Justice Democrats’ infrastructure dreams a reality. Unfortunately, they made a decidedly socially unjust mistake:

>@justicedems have a new ad hitting moderate Dems for their demands on infrastructure Here’s the problem: it features the wrong Gonzalez. It has Ohio GOP @RepAGonzalez not @RepGonzalez A rookie error. pic.twitter.com/G4E5GAWrJu — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 23, 2021

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is not, in fact, Rep. Vicente Gonzales. But apparently according to the Justice Dems, once you’ve seen one Gonzalez, you’ve seen them all.

Because they all look alike. Right, Justice Dems?

Justice Dems thinks all Latinxes are the same https://t.co/bswt4vRobc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 23, 2021

For shame, Justice Dems.

You have got to be kidding me. https://t.co/UiSnjcAmGE — Andréa Brittane (@ahn_dray_uh) August 23, 2021

Dems in disarray 😂 https://t.co/RLVcTZH3Nc — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 23, 2021

Seriously, though, this is pretty terrible. Imagine if a Republican group did something like that. Joy Reid and Brian Stelter would be melting down. The Squad would be fundraising off of it.

A racist error — e-beth (@ebeth360) August 23, 2021

Very racist.

Meanwhile:

Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the California recall election is not working. I've been speaking to young Latinxs and almost none of them have any idea what is going on. This is really, really bad. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021

*almost none of the ones I've spoken to have any idea what's going on. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021

Maybe you should let them know what the Justice Democrats are doing. We’re sure they’ll be very interested.