For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

So while CNN has recently gotten a lot tougher on the Biden administration, MSNBC is making up for it by bending over even more. Case in point, Joy Reid. We’re used to horrendously awful takes from Reid, but this crap is downright offensive:

KANDAHAR JOY: MSNBC's Joy Reid gushes over the Biden WH's handling of Afghanistan, saying "it's been remarkable to see daily press conferences & demands for oversight & constant information flowing[.]" She then COMPLAINS not enough focus has been on far-right terrorism. pic.twitter.com/wQgureUo8L — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2021

Not only is Joy Reid straight-up lying about transparency from the Biden administration, but she’s blatantly attempting to compare the Afghanistan crisis to the January 6 riots. The riots were awful. Let’s get that clear. But to even suggest that the rioters are even remotely comparable to the Taliban is shameful and disgusting.

It’s also, unfortunately, on-brand for Joy Reid, not to mention her guests:

MSNBC's Malcolm Nance whines that the media (and, by extension, the American people) have been focused supposed "incompetence or lack of planning" in Afghanistan but don't have the same vigor to investigate the American right as filled to the brim with terrorists pic.twitter.com/Y8RnA7N8ka — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2021

These people aren’t outraged by the Biden administration’s deadly incompetence, but by coverage of the fallout from that deadly incompetence:

Later in the show, Joy Reid again complains about the media being too tough on the Biden administration: "He knew [the Taliban] were terrible. Okay? We get it. We get it, media. You're pissed off about that it didn't go smoothly like you were than when they rolled out ObamaCare." pic.twitter.com/9NPzvyF3oC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 20, 2021

Joe Biden did know the Taliban are terrible. Yet he has actively enabled them at every turn. And we’re supposed to be impressed with his leadership?

That’s quite a hot take — Michelle (@michelleuhler) August 20, 2021

These are some absolutely insane takes. — DavidFish555 (@DFishberg) August 20, 2021

Joy Reid et al. are, quite simply, garbage people.

She would be right up there tossing gays off the rooftops with the Taliban… — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 19, 2021