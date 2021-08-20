Let the record show that addiction doctor and Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Mass General Hospital for Children and Harvard Medical School Dr. Scott Hadland thinks that children should wear masks in school:

Pediatrician here. Kids should wear masks in school. That is all, thanks. pic.twitter.com/BUrNBqSp7J — Scott Hadland, MD (@DrScottHadland) August 18, 2021

Given the guy’s credentials, we assume that he’s reasonably intelligent. But saying “that is all” after making a recommendation that isn’t supported by scientific evidence just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Oh yeah? What science are you using? — Chase Henderson (@hendie81) August 20, 2021

Hi, Doc — What studies are you using in making this determination? I was pro-masking at the outset, but now we have a year’s worth of data/studies clearly showing they had no beneficial impact. I’ve listed them here in case you somehow missed them: https://t.co/BY3XBm1ByA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2021

Making a claim like this with nothing to back it up, and over 10k likes is so Twitter. — Sinner Saved by Grace (@Lar_animate) August 20, 2021

Perhaps while asserting kids should wear masks, you should role model proper mask behavior? (If a pediatrician role model has hand on inside of mask, wonder what that means for average mask hygiene in 6yos? They are most effective if used properly, right?) — L Allen (@tapuaetai_l) August 20, 2021

Good point.

When you cosplay as a doctor, even when you have a medical degree. https://t.co/dGvtv2UEWR — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 20, 2021

Oof.

So you pulled your mask down to enhance the communication of this message….because as we know, communication is more than just sounds…….. — Dave (@perfectlydave) August 20, 2021

So you're going to stick your dirty finger *inside* the mask and then put it back on your face? — Joe Norman (@normonics) August 20, 2021

And that’s not the only ick factor at play. There’s something else, too. And once you see it …

Lol, big h/t to the followers for pointing this one out pic.twitter.com/JgsjUPC7xQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 20, 2021

The Gender Elephant?

This is the poster in that guy’s office. Because, you know, “science” and stuff https://t.co/LU59alL96y pic.twitter.com/oCyYIbG7ud — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 20, 2021

Yeah, with that gender elephant thing over his shoulder I’m not sure I’d want my kids seeing him tbh — Dan Carnelly (@dancarnelly) August 20, 2021

Why did he pull his mask down to make that face? Why does he have a weird kiddie sex elephant on his board? This is a guy I would have Chris Hansen keep an eye on. https://t.co/FqJj5EqNjn — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 20, 2021

Why does Dr. Hadland do those things? Because he’s not actually committed to following the science at all.