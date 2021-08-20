Let the record show that addiction doctor and Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Mass General Hospital for Children and Harvard Medical School Dr. Scott Hadland thinks that children should wear masks in school:

Given the guy’s credentials, we assume that he’s reasonably intelligent. But saying “that is all” after making a recommendation that isn’t supported by scientific evidence just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Trending

Good point.

Oof.

And that’s not the only ick factor at play. There’s something else, too. And once you see it …

The Gender Elephant?

Why does Dr. Hadland do those things? Because he’s not actually committed to following the science at all.

