As we told you earlier, in his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden said he thinks that, while he doesn’t believe the Taliban have changed, “they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government.”

A lot of people were doing their damnedest to wrap their heads around that insanity. Iowahawk was one of them.

Iowahawk’s understandable inability to process what he’d just witnessed wound up kicking off a thread about the Biden administration’s — particularly the State Department’s — embarrassingly, mind-numbingly horrendous inability to do the one job they’re tasked with doing:

The fact that the Biden administration continues to pretend that anyone other than the Taliban is benefiting from their colossal bungling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and their apparent insistence on making the worst possible decision at every opportunity can most charitably be described as infuriating and insane. But the words “dangerous” and “deadly” seem far more appropriate.

Tags: AfghanistanBiden administrationIowahawkJoe BidenState DepartmentTaliban