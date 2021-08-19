As we told you earlier, in his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden said he thinks that, while he doesn’t believe the Taliban have changed, “they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: “Do you believe the Taliban have changed?” Pres. Biden: “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the int’l community as being a legitimate government.” https://t.co/zgMVDKleiv pic.twitter.com/Bgxenaydap — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021

A lot of people were doing their damnedest to wrap their heads around that insanity. Iowahawk was one of them.

I'll have whatever pudding cup he's onhttps://t.co/G28tgpu621 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

Pretty sure the people having an existential crisis in Afghanistan are the ones trying to get over the airport fence — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

Iowahawk’s understandable inability to process what he’d just witnessed wound up kicking off a thread about the Biden administration’s — particularly the State Department’s — embarrassingly, mind-numbingly horrendous inability to do the one job they’re tasked with doing:

It takes 50 years in Washington to achieve this level of naivete — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

Yes, let's use our State Department smart power to leverage internal squabbling between the Shoot Everybody faction, the Behead Everybody faction, and the moderate Enslave Everybody factionhttps://t.co/Mqhwt74jJ7 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

let's take a moment here to appreciate how these people are the creme de la creme of our Ivy League foreign relations schools — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

well, I guess at least we'll get some lively Davos panel discussions out of all of this — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

My Davos panel pitch: The United States of America as the Nebraska Football program — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

Honestly, I'd have more respect for them if they just said "don't care, we're outta there, they have the government they want, none of our business," rather than yelling futile demands for inclusive democracy out of the tailgate of a fleeing C-130 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 19, 2021

The fact that the Biden administration continues to pretend that anyone other than the Taliban is benefiting from their colossal bungling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and their apparent insistence on making the worst possible decision at every opportunity can most charitably be described as infuriating and insane. But the words “dangerous” and “deadly” seem far more appropriate.