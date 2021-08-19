We know the situation in Afghanistan is looking pretty bleak right now, but Trump-sycophant-turned-Resistance-torchbearer Joe Walsh would like you to take a moment to consider something that you may not have considered:

What if…this evacuation ultimately goes pretty darn well these next few weeks and everybody, including every Afghan, who wants out is able to safely get out? And by the way Fox News, isn’t this what we’re all pulling for? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 19, 2021

Yeah, what if … we all completely ignore reality like Joe Walsh? Wouldn’t it be loverly?

Pretty sure this guy isn't watching any of the coverage from Kabul. https://t.co/jPYXvg9lW4 — Eric H. (@ericinva) August 19, 2021

Unless he’s on Earth 2.

*Streets littered with headless bodies. Bodies falling from planes. Thousands of Americans trapped behind enemy lines. Women throwing their babies at troops in hopes they’ll be saved. Psaki saying they can’t promise to save all Americans* “But what if…” -Joe Amazing https://t.co/yjcGgOEZwc — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 19, 2021

Of course it's what we're all pulling for. But you know bloody well it's not going to go down that way. — Eric H. (@ericinva) August 19, 2021

Little bit late for that… https://t.co/TfEdGFWonh pic.twitter.com/RFr1itNveo — Catain America – Ω Variant (@catain_america) August 19, 2021

This has already aged poorly and it's not even an hour old.https://t.co/u6J2QTW9NM — Richie Angel (@richkangel) August 19, 2021

While I hope this happens, I think you’re clinging to the exterior wheel well of an airplane right now… https://t.co/9HSntzSqAR — Conservative Masshole (@TheTimDeFelice) August 19, 2021

Then we will have gotten really lucky. It didn't have to be this way. Your guy screwed it up and you're doing your best to cover for him. After TDS your FNDS is next on the list for you to seek help for. — Al (@ancienthacker) August 19, 2021

Yeah. First the likelihood this goes well gets lower every day. Second, the beginning was still catastrophic, and Biden will own that regardless. I hope things take a turn for the better…but the opposite is more likely. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 19, 2021

If the situation really does turn around, it will be despite the Biden administration’s efforts, not because of them.

I hope things take a turn for the better as well. If it does it'll be due to the efforts of the people there. And not the people in DC. — Al (@ancienthacker) August 19, 2021