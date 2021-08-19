Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin took it upon herself to fact-check the crazy narrative that the U.S. abandoned the Afghans and failed to get our own people out of Afghanistan:

Unfortunately for Jen, the narrative she was debunking happens to be the accurate one. At least if we’re gonna get technical about it.

Well, today, evidently having learned nothing from getting throttled for her shameless Biden simping, Jen’s right back at it:

She is so just magnificently on-brand, isn’t she?

