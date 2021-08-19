Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin took it upon herself to fact-check the crazy narrative that the U.S. abandoned the Afghans and failed to get our own people out of Afghanistan:

We abandoned the Afghans. We failed to get people out. False. The airport in Kabul is up and running flights to evacuate U.S. citizens, third-party nationals, interpreters and other Afghan partners. https://t.co/4CQbxFjhkf — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 18, 2021

Unfortunately for Jen, the narrative she was debunking happens to be the accurate one. At least if we’re gonna get technical about it.

Well, today, evidently having learned nothing from getting throttled for her shameless Biden simping, Jen’s right back at it:

false: had no plan

true: no reasonable plan/had no worse case scenario if taliban crumbled in days — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 19, 2021

She is so just magnificently on-brand, isn’t she?

Imagine coping this hard https://t.co/O3NDeQ53aW — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) August 19, 2021

I'm glad he had a plan for if things went swimmingly. That's the most important kind of plan. https://t.co/QVGOFTQmDI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 19, 2021

"President Biden, do you have a plan?"

"I do! My plan is to celebrate my excellent poll numbers if we withdraw and the Afghan military defeats the Taliban." — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 19, 2021

Wait so they had a plan, it was just unreasonable? https://t.co/3HMUx6c1KW — Edmuenede Broewne (@theoctobear) August 19, 2021

This is outrageous gaslighting Jen and you know it. Fun to get @WHCOS RT’s but the entire world knows this is crap. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2021

True: you’re not a source useful information or opinion at all — Miguel Costelanez (@mjcostel27) August 19, 2021