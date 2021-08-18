As we told you earlier, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin took it upon herself to do a fact-check the narrative that “We abandoned the Afghans. We failed to get people out.”

We abandoned the Afghans. We failed to get people out. False. The airport in Kabul is up and running flights to evacuate U.S. citizens, third-party nationals, interpreters and other Afghan partners. https://t.co/4CQbxFjhkf — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 18, 2021

Obviously Jennifer Rubin is doing her dispatches from an alternate reality.

And, for what it’s worth, Drew Holden, King of Receipts, is not going to just sit there and let her do it:

Can only be one of these. pic.twitter.com/Mmg35Gi9nr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2021

It isn’t just that Rubin is lying. It’s that she’s using her platform at the Post to push out dishonest propaganda so that the Admin can claim things aren’t as bad as they are, all while people die because of Biden’s mistakes. It’s really, really repugnant. pic.twitter.com/lyWmqON09f — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2021

Rubin also made the exact opposite point mere months ago! “To some jobs, you really have to show up in person” pic.twitter.com/IVGU553q5Y — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2021

Again. I would love to find even one issue where Rubin today agrees with Rubin from a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/CbQDSpL5Se — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2021

I mean she criticized Trump for not being interested enough in nation building! pic.twitter.com/Q26bKMEU0a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2021

People who respected Jennifer Rubin and took her seriously years ago can be forgiven. They never could’ve predicted what she’d become.

But anyone promoting or supporting her now should wallow in shame for all eternity.