As we told you earlier, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin took it upon herself to do a fact-check the narrative that “We abandoned the Afghans. We failed to get people out.”

Obviously Jennifer Rubin is doing her dispatches from an alternate reality.

And, for what it’s worth, Drew Holden, King of Receipts, is not going to just sit there and let her do it:

Trending

 

People who respected Jennifer Rubin and took her seriously years ago can be forgiven. They never could’ve predicted what she’d become.

But anyone promoting or supporting her now should wallow in shame for all eternity.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanDrew HoldemhypocrisyJennifer RubinpropagandaWashington Post