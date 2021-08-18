Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council called on the Taliban to respect women.
The UN Security Council has issued a statement on Afghanistan, in part calling for the "full, equal and meaningful participation of women" in a new government. pic.twitter.com/HKdp1ESnxt
— Laura Kelly (@HelloLauraKelly) August 16, 2021
Shortly thereafter, Joe Biden’s State Department called on the new Taliban government to be more “inclusive.”
The State Department joins the UN Security Council in calling for an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/TDsQecokfv
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021
Well, the U.N. and the Biden administration may have faith in the Taliban to respect Afghan women, but Afghan women don’t seem to be nearly as confident:
Afghan girls begging for help from American forces at Kabul Airport
How much the fear of #Talibans dominates them, it is felt by their plea for help.#kabulairport #Talibans #Afghanistan #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/ERhAHB1DWo
— Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) August 18, 2021
Afghan girls beg American soldiers at the airport to save them from what they know is coming. pic.twitter.com/KQyxULaXXp
— David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) August 18, 2021
Would the U.N. and Biden administration like to tell those women that they’ll be fine? That they’re just overreacting about the threat of being enslaved, raped, and murdered?
Hey @WHCOS Ron Klain, can we get a retweet for the feminists in the Biden admin? @DrBiden @KamalaHarris @PressSec https://t.co/o7sqVvgdhz
— Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) August 18, 2021
Joe Biden a few months ago: We are going to have a human rights driven foreign policy
Joe Biden now: pic.twitter.com/620WtE9pc9
— Franck3E (@Franck3E) August 18, 2021
These women deserve to be acknowledged by the administration who abandoned them to their fate.
'The Taliban is coming for me.'
⚠️ A warning, the footage is harrowing, but we cannot look away.
If our withdrawal was a well thought out and strategic one then it follows that decision makers knowingly condemned her to the fate she so viscerally feels is inevitable. https://t.co/XCHDMEzCdd
— James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) August 18, 2021
The Afghan women’s anguish and suffering are the Biden administration’s shame.
And only a higher power can forgive the Biden administration for what will happen to those women.