It’s nice to see CNN finally take a critical look at the Biden administration. But it’d be nice if they’d take a critical look at their employee, Chris Cuomo.

Instead, despite the massive conflict of interest that was Chris Cuomo yukking it up with Andrew Cuomo on air and advising the New York Governor behind the scenes, Chris Cuomo still has a primetime hosting gig at CNN. Which means that CNN keeps giving Cuomo regular opportunities like this to rationalize his blatantly unethical conduct:

"It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media," @ChrisCuomo says. "I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you-all to know that." pic.twitter.com/oSWnxNImwG — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 17, 2021

That’s some steaming-hot garbage, is what that is. And Cuomo deserves to get dragged for it.

And who better to drag him than Janice Dean? Take it away, Janice:

What a bunch of baloney. The right thing to do was to not advise your brother on his sexual harassment charges and to decline Covid tests that could’ve been used to save elderly New Yorkers. The giant cotton swab comedy was a mistake as well. Spare us @ChrisCuomo. https://t.co/as4gmfnw4O — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 17, 2021

Here’s @ChrisCuomo using state resources for VIP Covid tests while nursing homes weren’t allowed access: https://t.co/Q5y9F2K7kY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 17, 2021

Cuomo Family had special access to virus tests: https://t.co/gxThLGG3Ef — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 17, 2021

Oh, and misleading viewers about your “quarantine” while you were out in the Hamptons was not doing the right thing either, @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/F20f4gx5jq — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 17, 2021

If Chris Cuomo truly wants to do the right thing, he’ll resign. Until then, he can shut the hell up about ethics.