It’s nice to see CNN finally take a critical look at the Biden administration. But it’d be nice if they’d take a critical look at their employee, Chris Cuomo.

Instead, despite the massive conflict of interest that was Chris Cuomo yukking it up with Andrew Cuomo on air and advising the New York Governor behind the scenes, Chris Cuomo still has a primetime hosting gig at CNN. Which means that CNN keeps giving Cuomo regular opportunities like this to rationalize his blatantly unethical conduct:

That’s some steaming-hot garbage, is what that is. And Cuomo deserves to get dragged for it.

And who better to drag him than Janice Dean? Take it away, Janice:

If Chris Cuomo truly wants to do the right thing, he’ll resign. Until then, he can shut the hell up about ethics.

