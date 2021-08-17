Thank goodness that Donald Trump is out of the White House and the adults are back in charge. Otherwise, things might get really bad.

Well, this is terrifying. Trying to imagine how this could be going any worse. https://t.co/7XyERDDr0B pic.twitter.com/SMydw89nqU — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 17, 2021

It could go worse if the Taliban decide to start taking hostage or murdering the thousands of American citizens & Afghan allies still in-country that we failed to get out & instead left at the mercy of the Talibs. https://t.co/vx69E0NIck — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 17, 2021

Oh. Well, in that case … we have to assume that it will, indeed, get worse.

We are talking about this in the past tense. It's a live crisis. Not only are upward of 10k Americans stranded, this is now a terror-supporting state armed with billions' worth of military vehicles, helicopters and offensive weaponry and the source of a regional refugee crisis. https://t.co/jZnvFIIb8X — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 17, 2021

Yep.

Welp.

Biden: I will not pass this Afghan war on to the next President Also Biden: I don’t mind kicking the can down the road on the long term jihadist threat from Afghanistan — Vince (@VanillaMag1lla) August 17, 2021

The effects of how weak this administration make the US look these past couple weeks (if you generously ignore everything they’ve done before that) will be felt for a really long time https://t.co/GRz4yTaaCF — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) August 17, 2021

Building Back Better.™

"…we’ll be back in Afghanistan before long, but at a time and place not of our choosing and with all the subsequent tactical disadvantages." https://t.co/vOPwvYZhDV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 17, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.