Video has been circulating showing desperate Afghanis clinging to the outside of a C-17 plane leaving out of Kabul airport. Reportedly, the people who still clung to the plane when it took off ultimately plunged to their deaths.

People are literally sitting on the outside of c-17 plane as it taxiing to take off from #Kabul – later reports two or three people who clung to the wheels fell off mid flight, plunging to their deaths pic.twitter.com/Hn0pr03PUg — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 16, 2021

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby is being cagey about reports of those deaths:

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby says he doesn’t have “a firm number” of casualties related to people clinging to the military aircraft leaving the Afghanistan airport. Kirby deflects a question about a report of human remains found on the wheel of the U.S. military plane. pic.twitter.com/wg0T16nHpz — The Recount (@therecount) August 17, 2021

Here’s what the question about human remains is referring to:

In addition to Afghan(s) falling from the plane: “The pilots declared an emergency when they could not put their landing gear up. The crew diverted & landed in a nearby 3rd country, & some human remains were found in the wheel well when it was inspected.”https://t.co/Kumyal5JeD pic.twitter.com/Pw564wkckD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 17, 2021

Kirby definitely doesn’t want to talk about the reports that the remains of an Afghani were found on the C-17’s landing gear. Is it because he knows he’s not going to have an easy time explaining this away?

This is what failed foreign policy looks like. I was just sent this from an Air Force pilot. Policy mistakes matter. Biden continues his streak of being on the wrong side of virtually every US foreign policy decision. pic.twitter.com/t4TGADQvjh — Eli Bremer (@elibremer) August 17, 2021

“Policy mistakes” can have deadly consequences. Consequences that the Biden administration now owns.

How on earth is Kirby or anyone in Joe Biden’s administration going to whitewash this?

I believe this is the person stuck in the landing gear. If you look at how the gear retracts on a C-17, it has these panels that open and close right around that area. Might have gotten caught in the closing panel like that. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 17, 2021

If that is in fact what we’re seeing in that photo … Lord have mercy.

We’re not going to look for it, though we understand why people might want to see it.

In any event, there’s no doubt that the footage is absolutely heartbreaking.

This should never have happened. It didn’t have to be this way.