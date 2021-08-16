Donald Trump’s nicknames for his political foes were often silly and overwrought, but you know what? In Joe Biden’s case, Trump was spot-on. “Hidin’ Biden” is doing his damnedest to live up to that moniker.

As we told you, the president is currently holed up at Camp David with no plans to address the public today or tomorrow. Possibly not until Wednesday when he will supposedly return to the White House, and even that’s up in the air. Every second he stays silent, it becomes more and more difficult for us to ignore, and all but impossible for his his media palace guard to sweep under the rug.

This morning, CNN’s Brianna Keilar — certainly no right-wing media mouthpiece — became very visibly irritated with White House Deputy Natsec Adviser Jonathan Finer’s attempt to justify Joe Biden’s conspicuous silence and absence:

CNN’s Brianna Keilar to Biden Deputy National Security Adviser: “Kabul fell yesterday, where is the president?” pic.twitter.com/hB9NKRb8OV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2021

Inquiring minds want to know why the Leader of the Free World is MIA.

Notice how he is asked repeatedly *where* Biden is and he never once answers the question. https://t.co/AD0yJkDnmw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 16, 2021

Does he actually know where Joe Biden is right now?

It had to happen eventually.

It’s bad when CNN is asking. — Hans Crouse Burner Acct (@philphan89) August 16, 2021

Wow, CNN asking hard questions.?

Still BS answers. — G.S.Kurty (@g_kurty) August 16, 2021

We have to give Brianna Keilar props for trying.

Kudos to her for bringing this up! — Peg Clover (@CloverPeg) August 16, 2021

she just gave him the business — matt deis (@mattdeis) August 16, 2021

As she should have. Every member of the media should be giving the Biden administration the business right now.