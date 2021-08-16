It’s nice that, if nothing else, “The Daily Show” can find humor in the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and murder of Afghan citizens:

Get it? Because Critical Race Theory. Because Texas. Wocka-wocka!

Trending

You can’t learn that kind of comedy, folks. You’ve gotta be born with it.

And the rapes. Don’t forget about the rapes.

Still laughing, Trevor Noah?

Maybe next time, “The Daily Show” can wait until the rapes and murders level off a bit before using those atrocities to take cheap shots.

In the meantime:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Afghanistancritical race theoryTexasthe daily showTrevor Noah