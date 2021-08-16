It’s nice that, if nothing else, “The Daily Show” can find humor in the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and murder of Afghan citizens:

The situation in Afghanistan makes America look so bad, Texas has already banned schools from teaching it — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 15, 2021

Get it? Because Critical Race Theory. Because Texas. Wocka-wocka!

Imagine writing this and thinking, “Aren’t I clever! Now I’m going to tweet it!” https://t.co/w1VCg3E7uF — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) August 15, 2021

You can’t learn that kind of comedy, folks. You’ve gotta be born with it.

Yeah. Jokes are cool right now. Maybe the Afghan women being kicked out of college and employment will find solace in your humor. — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) August 15, 2021

And the rapes. Don’t forget about the rapes.

Too soon? Yep. Think of what is happening to the women and girls. — Connie May Fowler (@ConnieMayFowle1) August 15, 2021

It's a nightmare. I can't stop thinking about them. — Therese Murphy (@Therese54966169) August 15, 2021

Still laughing, Trevor Noah?

This guy was never even remotely funny. https://t.co/JAvZJrP3Tj — Mexican Space Laser 🌐🇺🇲🇲🇽🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@CrazyNormie) August 16, 2021

Maybe next time, “The Daily Show” can wait until the rapes and murders level off a bit before using those atrocities to take cheap shots.

In the meantime: