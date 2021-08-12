A favorite narrative of the social justice crowd is that the only people pushing back on things like Critical Race Theory and woke language in education are knuckle-dragging or privileged ignorant white people.

That narrative is garbage, of course. The truth is that there are a lot of other parents out there against woke education who don’t fit the SJWs’ narrative.

Parents like this guy:

LCPS Board meeting 8/10/21, Iranian Christian rock-star tells board in response to the stupid pronoun push to call his kids "King and Queen" and address him as "Master". This is classic! pic.twitter.com/KEPfvXgDGt — PACT (Parents Against Critical Theory) (@PACTstopcrt) August 12, 2021

“You look at me, you call me ‘Master.'”

Can we get an “Amen”?

“These are our kids, not yours.” https://t.co/kOYT2PRDKh — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 12, 2021

He is what caring about the children looks like. That man right there. He gets it.

Too many in education don’t.