A favorite narrative of the social justice crowd is that the only people pushing back on things like Critical Race Theory and woke language in education are knuckle-dragging or privileged ignorant white people.

That narrative is garbage, of course. The truth is that there are a lot of other parents out there against woke education who don’t fit the SJWs’ narrative.

Parents like this guy:

“You look at me, you call me ‘Master.'”

Can we get an “Amen”?

He is what caring about the children looks like. That man right there. He gets it.

Too many in education don’t.

