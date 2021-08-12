The Taliban is currently in the process of retaking control of Afghanistan, and so far, at least, they seem to be succeeding. Thanks in no small part to the Biden administration, who’s just going to sit tight while the Taliban figures out their role in the international community.

These tweets are horrifying in terms of their content, but also in terms of the fact that the world's superpower can't do anything but issue strongly worded tweets. pic.twitter.com/cRJvlZz8hX — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) August 12, 2021

The tweets out of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul haven’t been encouraging for those of us who think terrorism is bad. The news out of the embassy has been worse:

The BIDEN administration has discussed evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, possibly by the end of August, @politico reports, revealing that a new U.S. military assessment says the Afghan capital could fall to the Taliban in as quickly as a month. https://t.co/vKcORpPr6V — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 12, 2021

According to reporting by the New York Times, these discussions involve quite a bit of pleading with the Taliban:

Exclusive: American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to avoid evacuating as the extremist group advances toward the capital after seizing cities across Afghanistan. @nytimes https://t.co/0W5XSdgg1R — Lara Jakes (@jakesNYT) August 12, 2021

Begging terrorists to go easy on you when you’re the Leader of the Free World is always a great look.

Are you kidding me? https://t.co/gYm8Ou4523 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 12, 2021

“No mean tweets” doesn’t mean much when your president’s spine is made of Jell-O.

Under Biden, Putin gets a pipeline, Mexico gets an open border, and the Taliban gets Afghanistan Meanwhile, Americans get higher prices on everything and the delta variant — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

Twitchy staple @ComfortablySmug, for one, is thoroughly disgusted by these developments, and he pretty much speaks for us on the matter:

Biden Doctrine – Beg foreign countries for mercy Just stunning https://t.co/VWuMzwMqHd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

Stunning in the worst way.

Begging Joe:

– Beg Russia not hack 16 places

– Beg OPEC to increase production

– Beg Taliban to spare Americans https://t.co/8n9g747z6V — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

Chocolate-chocolate-chip.

Cable news needs a ticker on the bottom for how much gas prices are up, and how many cities the Taliban have captured today — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

Don’t hold your breath, Smug.

As we all previewed. Biden admin is in disarray and chaos and the media firefighters will ignore all of it. — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) August 12, 2021

In fairness, it’s hard for media to see everything that’s going on from within the confines of Joe Biden’s backside. And our enemies wouldn’t have it any other way.

They’re tearing down statues of old white men in America, but I bet the Taliban and the Russians will be building statues of Biden — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

At least Biden’s campaign slogan is working out for some people.