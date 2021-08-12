The Taliban is currently in the process of retaking control of Afghanistan, and so far, at least, they seem to be succeeding. Thanks in no small part to the Biden administration, who’s just going to sit tight while the Taliban figures out their role in the international community.
These tweets are horrifying in terms of their content, but also in terms of the fact that the world's superpower can't do anything but issue strongly worded tweets. pic.twitter.com/cRJvlZz8hX
The tweets out of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul haven’t been encouraging for those of us who think terrorism is bad. The news out of the embassy has been worse:
The BIDEN administration has discussed evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, possibly by the end of August, @politico reports, revealing that a new U.S. military assessment says the Afghan capital could fall to the Taliban in as quickly as a month. https://t.co/vKcORpPr6V
According to reporting by the New York Times, these discussions involve quite a bit of pleading with the Taliban:
Exclusive: American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to avoid evacuating as the extremist group advances toward the capital after seizing cities across Afghanistan. @nytimes https://t.co/0W5XSdgg1R
Begging terrorists to go easy on you when you’re the Leader of the Free World is always a great look.
Are you kidding me? https://t.co/gYm8Ou4523
“No mean tweets” doesn’t mean much when your president’s spine is made of Jell-O.
Under Biden, Putin gets a pipeline, Mexico gets an open border, and the Taliban gets Afghanistan
Meanwhile, Americans get higher prices on everything and the delta variant
Twitchy staple @ComfortablySmug, for one, is thoroughly disgusted by these developments, and he pretty much speaks for us on the matter:
Incredible https://t.co/8n9g747z6V
Biden Doctrine – Beg foreign countries for mercy
Just stunning https://t.co/VWuMzwMqHd
Stunning in the worst way.
Begging Joe:
– Beg Russia not hack 16 places
– Beg OPEC to increase production
– Beg Taliban to spare Americans https://t.co/8n9g747z6V
https://t.co/TKDnYNjqII pic.twitter.com/qKyRf4l27h
Chocolate-chocolate-chip.
Cable news needs a ticker on the bottom for how much gas prices are up, and how many cities the Taliban have captured today
Don’t hold your breath, Smug.
As we all previewed.
Biden admin is in disarray and chaos and the media firefighters will ignore all of it.
In fairness, it’s hard for media to see everything that’s going on from within the confines of Joe Biden’s backside. And our enemies wouldn’t have it any other way.
They’re tearing down statues of old white men in America, but I bet the Taliban and the Russians will be building statues of Biden
At least Biden’s campaign slogan is working out for some people.
Build Back Better. https://t.co/CzB02m3BmT
