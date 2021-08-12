Yesterday, the Daily Mail published a story about a newly surfaced 2018 video of Hunter Biden — who was naked, of course — claiming that Russian drug dealers stole one of his many laptops.

It’s the new Russiagate.

Trending

So naturally, Donald Trump Jr., who featured pretty prominently in the media and Resistance’s Russia Russia Russia narrative, has some thoughts on this particular development:

You know, based on what we’ve seen so far from Hunter, Trump may actually be onto something there.

In any event, while Donald Trump Jr. was a favorite Resistance punching bag, even the harshest of Trump detractors should be pretty concerned about the actual hard evidence showing that Hunter Biden is a very real liability, a genuinely problematic figure who apparently has enough baggage to do real and lasting damage to his father’s legacy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump Jr.Hunter Bidenlaptoppee pee tapeRussia