Yesterday, the Daily Mail published a story about a newly surfaced 2018 video of Hunter Biden — who was naked, of course — claiming that Russian drug dealers stole one of his many laptops.

NEW … Unearthed video shows a naked Hunter Biden claiming Russian drug dealers stole his laptop https://t.co/wsmgWr8FA2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 11, 2021

It’s the new Russiagate.

So naturally, Donald Trump Jr., who featured pretty prominently in the media and Resistance’s Russia Russia Russia narrative, has some thoughts on this particular development:

Guys, the Russian Pee Tape is probably real, it just happens to be Hunter’s. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 12, 2021

You know, based on what we’ve seen so far from Hunter, Trump may actually be onto something there.

In any event, while Donald Trump Jr. was a favorite Resistance punching bag, even the harshest of Trump detractors should be pretty concerned about the actual hard evidence showing that Hunter Biden is a very real liability, a genuinely problematic figure who apparently has enough baggage to do real and lasting damage to his father’s legacy.