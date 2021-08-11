The Daily Mail has a story that would be having CNN hosts’ heads exploding so much it would look like a 4th of July fireworks show if it was about the Trump family:

NEW … Unearthed video shows a naked Hunter Biden claiming Russian drug dealers stole his laptop https://t.co/wsmgWr8FA2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 11, 2021

The Mail reports that Hunter Biden himself recorded the video on a different laptop (how many laptops does this guy go through?):

The Mail’s story begins this way:

Hunter Biden claimed Russians stole another one of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room, DailyMail.com can reveal. The alleged incident would mean Hunter lost a total of three computers – the first abandoned at a Delaware computer store and the second seized by federal agents – each likely to hold sensitive information on President Joe Biden and the embarrassing pictures, videos and communications of his son. The third laptop still appears to be missing – and was taken by Russian drug dealers after they partied with Hunter in Vegas, he told a prostitute in a conversation caught on camera.

The story is about budding artist Hunter Biden, so CNN and other lib media outlets can avert their eyes (we wanted to avert our eyes too, quite frankly).

Yes, it's as bad as it sounds. Read. https://t.co/m13YaCVANG — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) August 11, 2021

The incident Hunter Biden alleges would mean he “lost a total of three computers,” according to the Daily Mail.

this would be laughable but its about what a joke the current regime is https://t.co/TCyw96G8Tl — Bill Powell (@intelOverwatch) August 11, 2021

Let’s take a moment to think how the Left would’ve reacted if @DonaldJTrumpJr confided in a prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole his sex filled laptop to blackmail him since his “dad was running for President”. They would be rightfully outraged. Thoughts, @RepAdamSchiff? https://t.co/BiILwiHDcP — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 11, 2021

Read it before Big Tech bans it … then restores it with a meek apology! https://t.co/5jc40kFhkt — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) August 11, 2021

Yep, that would not be entirely unexpected.

Ok, I'm actually interested in his painting of the event. https://t.co/k0RwTbJWJe — BOBCAT FOR PRESIDENT 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) August 11, 2021

This revelation will likely add value to his artwork https://t.co/pHVA4cSg1M — Cary Dunn (@cfdarch) August 11, 2021

Hey, it could!