The Daily Mail has a story that would be having CNN hosts’ heads exploding so much it would look like a 4th of July fireworks show if it was about the Trump family:

The Mail reports that Hunter Biden himself recorded the video on a different laptop (how many laptops does this guy go through?):

The Mail’s story begins this way:

Hunter Biden claimed Russians stole another one of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The alleged incident would mean Hunter lost a total of three computers – the first abandoned at a Delaware computer store and the second seized by federal agents – each likely to hold sensitive information on President Joe Biden and the embarrassing pictures, videos and communications of his son.

The third laptop still appears to be missing – and was taken by Russian drug dealers after they partied with Hunter in Vegas, he told a prostitute in a conversation caught on camera.

The story is about budding artist Hunter Biden, so CNN and other lib media outlets can avert their eyes (we wanted to avert our eyes too, quite frankly).

The incident Hunter Biden alleges would mean he “lost a total of three computers,” according to the Daily Mail.

Yep, that would not be entirely unexpected.

Hey, it could!

Tags: Daily MailHunter BidenJoe Bidenlaptop computer