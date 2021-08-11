Liberal pundit Matthew Dowd will concede that disgraced serial sexual harasser and cold-blooded killer of thousands of elderly New Yorkers Andrew Cuomo is a bad guy, but it’s important to remember that Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are far, far worse:

what gov. Cuomo did was awful and resigning was appropriate, but what governors abbott of Texas and desantis of Florida have done/are doing is far worse: harming democracy, worsening a public health crisis, stirring up hatred of others. Both should immediately resign.

Matthew Dowd is a man with perspective, people! It may be deranged, but it’s still perspective.

You heard ‘im!

But he’s Matthew Dowd.

1) The TX and FL election laws are not "harming democracy." That's absurd. 2) NY is second in COVID deaths per 1M residents. Texas and Florida are 25th and 26th, respectively. 3) What are you even referencing here?

You're kidding, right? Are you even remotely aware of what he did to the elderly and the subsequent coverup? What you accuse those two of doing, is what Cuomo is guilty of.

COVID killed 1 in every 362 New Yorkers under Cuomo's watch. In Texas & Florida that figure is 1 in every 541 residents. Not to mention that Abbot & DeSantis didn't kill 15k seniors to score a $5M book deal while sexually harassing his subordinates.

Yikes man. Apples and oranges. Horrible take. Disappointing.

It’s only disappointing if you forget that this is Matthew Dowd we’re dealing with. This particular horrible take is pretty much in-line with what we’d expect from him.

Just a reminder that Matt Dowd has always been an absolutely awful, awful human being.