Recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was spotted picking up trash in Berkeley (while wearing a mask, of course).
Good morning from under a Berkeley freeway underpass, where Gov. @GavinNewsom is cleaning up some trash pic.twitter.com/2MuEX98FnI
The Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe noted that Newsom’s presence there suggested he’d seen his most recent polling numbers.
Well, at this point, it seems safe to say that Newsom has indeed seen the latest polling numbers:
Gavin Newsom is completely losing it. pic.twitter.com/Z84xTnKMYF
He does seem to be a bit on-edge.
Nervous much 😬👍🏻 https://t.co/v7b9MnWgPI
He doesn't sound unhinged, just stressed.
Oh, he’s stressed.
You’d think he was up against Abbott and Desantis in the runoff. Super frazzled. Not a good look🥴
This guy ain't doing so hot on an emotional level. https://t.co/s5v4UCAeuj
It’s looking like he won’t be doing so hot on a still-being-governor level pretty soon.
“Future ex-governor” has a good ring to it.
