It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Democrats and the media — with some notable exceptions, of course — turn on Andrew Cuomo, the soon-to-be-ex-New-York-Governor formerly known as the Luv Guv. It’s as if a collective lightbulb went on and they suddenly became aware of the fact that he’s a horrible, disgusting excuse for a human being, which the rest of us have been aware of for some time.

Glenn Greenwald can’t help but be struck by their impressively appalling about-face:

Trending

This bit is particularly damning for the media:

They can plead ignorance on the sexual misconduct stuff if they insist, but there was never any doubt about Andrew Cuomo’s role in the COVID19 deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterChris HayesCNNDemocratsDonald TrumpGlenn GreenwaldHarvey Weinsteinjoy reidLester HoltmediaMSMMSNBCNicolle Wallacerachel maddowsexual harassmentsexual harassment allegationssexual harassment scandal