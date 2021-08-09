Break out the champagne and confetti! At long last, Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico is back in the Lone Star State, and he’s ready to get down to business:

First of all:

Maybe Texas would’ve been better off if he and his pals had just stayed in D.C.

Not true. It did accomplish one thing:

Trending

Hey, that COVID19 wasn’t gonna spread itself!

For what it’s worth, some of Talarico’s fellow Texas Democrats are also annoyed with him:

Awww.

You hate to see it. You really do.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19greg abbottJames Talaricoquorum breaktexas democratsvoter suppression