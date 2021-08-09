Break out the champagne and confetti! At long last, Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico is back in the Lone Star State, and he’s ready to get down to business:

I’m home! Our quorum break shined a national spotlight on the TX voter suppression bill and pushed Congress closer to passing a federal voting rights act to override it. I’m confident they will. Now I’m back to clean up Greg Abbott’s latest messes from COVID to ERCOT. #txlege pic.twitter.com/9BBQOxbziz — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 9, 2021

First of all:

lol they were still in DC all this time? https://t.co/ApaDsLtsUP — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 9, 2021

Maybe Texas would’ve been better off if he and his pals had just stayed in D.C.

The quorum break (a.k.a. "running away from their jobs") didn't accomplish anything. https://t.co/CGEVQWqWlB — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) August 9, 2021

Not true. It did accomplish one thing:

Clean up Abbott's COVID mess? The only thing you accomplished was spreading COVID. https://t.co/l4WUx2IrdW — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 9, 2021

You didn’t say anything about how you flew maskless to DC and brought Covid with you — Dr. Charles Thiccens (@Thiccarium) August 9, 2021

Who cleaned up the Covid mess you and your pals left in DC? https://t.co/0rLQxuIoAK — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) August 9, 2021

You left out the part where your “quorum break” seeded a COVID outbreak on Capitol Hill. — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 9, 2021

Hey, that COVID19 wasn’t gonna spread itself!

Imagine literally abandoning your legislative responsibilities, going to Washington DC on a private jet, and then coming back to Texas and having the temerity to blame problems on somebody else. https://t.co/A1RWBWdAJ9 — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) August 9, 2021

It's nice you decided to return to your job, paid for by the rest of us who don't have the luxury of not showing up to work — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 9, 2021

Must be nice to abandon your job and come back like it’s no big deal…. — John Rhodes (@jkrhodes0719) August 9, 2021

For what it’s worth, some of Talarico’s fellow Texas Democrats are also annoyed with him:

House Dems in DC not pleased w/ colleagues who've returned #txlege pic.twitter.com/rBOEkQVmAj — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 9, 2021

Awww.

I don’t really understand why you came back when we’re all still in the same position as when you left. I could understand it if something actually passed in DC, but nothing has passed yet. — Abe Behrmann (@Abebehrmann) August 9, 2021

Why? The majority who broke quorum are still in DC fighting on our behalf. We’ve raised 💰 because you led us to believe you were holding the line in the DC.

Your colleagues aren’t happy either. 👇🏽

You helped the TXGOP today?? What’s going on?https://t.co/HwkrcF0zwm — 🪐✨ It’s Lisa, For Crissakes… 📋🛹💅🏽 (@lisareynaloe) August 9, 2021

You hate to see it. You really do.

Good news, Texas! Superspreader is back from vacation to do his job again until the next time he thinks his side might lose a vote. Make sure to thank him. https://t.co/5eyqfX7ccd — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 9, 2021