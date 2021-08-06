It gives President Joe Biden great pleasure to announce that America is back, baby! Check this out:

More than 4 million jobs created since we took office. It’s historic — and proof our economic plan is working. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2021

It could be proof that the Biden administration’s economic plan is working … or it could just be that Biden is leaving out some crucial context.

Yeah, we’re gonna go with the latter.

You left out the part where there was a pandemic — in which government and bureaucrats made the choice to deliberately destroy our economy and jobs — and now, businesses are returning to normal and hiring again. Context. https://t.co/25zjm970Ax — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) August 6, 2021

You know how easy it is to "create" jobs when millions were forcefully taken away last year? What a joke. https://t.co/dl2su1UL1z — Trevor Samaha (@SamahaTrevor) August 6, 2021

Most of the jobs being “created” were jobs lost during shutdowns last year that are coming back as states open up. We’re still millions of jobs lower than where we were February 2020. Unemployment is still at 5.9% in the US. https://t.co/C6qcCi2m3D pic.twitter.com/vOGt8OlFUW — Britt (@brittt_93) August 6, 2021

Can someone remind Joe that the jobs numbers while solid & consistent is basically the return of workers that had been laid off due to pandemic shutdown, it is not the creation of NEW jobs Labor participation rate was only 0.1% up from June thanks to the enhanced stimulus checks https://t.co/DyocGoxxt4 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) August 6, 2021

Taking a victory lap on the return of workers that were furloughed due to the shutdown because they think you’re dumb https://t.co/o0aeyOyp9X — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 6, 2021

They’re counting on it.

disingenuous to say the least https://t.co/fVnq4DtXyY — Pixie Trader 💙 (@EsotericPixie) August 6, 2021

The very least.