Yesterday, a fed-up Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that the Biden administration do their job and focus on the southern border, where migrants are flooding into the country and bringing COVID19 with them.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose state is experiencing record COVID hospitalizations, to President Biden: “Why don’t you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/lqyTV1l9ou — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2021

Well, when Keith Olbermann got wind of DeSantis’ remarks, he was not happy:

You’re getting predictable in your old age, Keith.

Log off, boomer. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 4, 2021

He really should. He just sucks at this.

DeSantis: Everyone in Florida is free and will remain free. Morons on Twitter: ZOMG FASCIST! https://t.co/3XV4876mdt — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 5, 2021

Olbermann vs The Definition of Fascist https://t.co/ts1f2JQh4Z — Iron Ken (@IronKenX) August 5, 2021

Why can't liberals learn what fascism is? Because giving people freedom is not fascism. https://t.co/MMdTNr7GeD — RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2021

A fascist forces subjects to actions with mandates or bans. You're the one advocateing for fascism here, Keith. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 5, 2021

Keith needs to learn what fascism is. Someone refusing to use government powers to mandate or ban a populace is the opposite of a fascist. Someone who wants the government to exercise such control is the one advocating fascism. Like Keith. https://t.co/Qp3WqvsVH5 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 5, 2021

Keith still has no clue what a fascist is https://t.co/3fsUnF7Iw6 — Foreign Hack (@Anewhomestar) August 5, 2021

Keith has no clue, period.