Andrew Cuomo has some thoughts on the investigation that’s concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women. But he probably should’ve kept those thoughts to himself.

Oh? So the facts are even worse, then?

Denying everything except that he’s the real victim in all this.

But so on-brand.

Andrew Cuomo has had the media on his side since long before he started killing elderly people. And now he’s blaming the media for this, too? Chutzpah. Pure chutzpah.

So he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to his victims? Is that really what he’s going with?

You’ve got to see this thing to believe it:

Good Lord.

A family member certainly has certainly experienced trying to help Andrew Cuomo cover it up.

And he’s not going to back down.

Well, Democrats let it work for the Virginia trio. No reason to think they won’t do the same for Cuomo.

Anyway, if you want to see this spectacle for yourselves:

Holy hell.

But wait! There’s more:

Andrew Cuomo deserves to be dragged kicking and screaming out of office. And out of polite society.

In a nutshell.

You’re damn right they do.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

***

Update:

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better (read: worse):

Dude.

