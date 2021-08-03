Andrew Cuomo has some thoughts on the investigation that’s concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women. But he probably should’ve kept those thoughts to himself.

GOV CUOMO: "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2021

"The facts are much different than have been portrayed,” says Cuomo, urging people to read his attorney’s response — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 3, 2021

Oh? So the facts are even worse, then?

Good lord Cuomo’s still denying everything. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 3, 2021

Denying everything except that he’s the real victim in all this.

Cuomo now portraying himself as the real victim — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) August 3, 2021

He’s literally trying to turn himself into the victim. Surreal. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 3, 2021

But so on-brand.

cuomo complaining about "trial by newspaper" and "biased reviews." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo has had the media on his side since long before he started killing elderly people. And now he’s blaming the media for this, too? Chutzpah. Pure chutzpah.

Andrew Cuomo is just airing a long sequence of photos of him touching strangers of all backgrounds on the face right now — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) August 3, 2021

cuomo on the NYT publishing a picture of him giving a woman an unwanted kiss: "that is not front-page news." cuomo also claims he learned to grab women and kiss them from his mother. "it conveys warmth." claims he kisses everyone. "black, white, straight, lgbtq…" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2021

So he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to his victims? Is that really what he’s going with?

This slideshow of Cuomo kissing EVERYONE will be impossible to unsee — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 3, 2021

This photo montage is so out of pocket. Cuomo team has completely lost their mind. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 3, 2021

You’ve got to see this thing to believe it:

Incredible moment as Cuomo displays face-touching slideshow: “I do it with everyone. Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.” pic.twitter.com/CIwbAJj9R3 — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) August 3, 2021

Good Lord.

Gov. Cuomo at his response presser right now claims the report is false and that the accusers are *all* lying. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2021

cuomo explaining he takes sexual assault VERY seriously because a family member has experienced it. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2021

A family member certainly has certainly experienced trying to help Andrew Cuomo cover it up.

"they heard things that i just didn't say" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2021

of the woman who alleges Cuomo groped her, the governor says, "let me be clear: that never happened." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2021

To be clear, Cuomo is saying that the women are lying. He's being indirect about it, but that's the line he is taking. — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 3, 2021

And he’s not going to back down.

Looks like Cuomo is going to do what I predicted from the beginning and try to pull off a Northam/Herring/Fairfax strategy of waiting out the news cycle and not resigning. — Brittany (@bccover) August 3, 2021

That strategy worked quite well for the 3 Virginia elected officials, now we will see if that strategy works for Cuomo also. — Brittany (@bccover) August 3, 2021

Well, Democrats let it work for the Virginia trio. No reason to think they won’t do the same for Cuomo.

Anyway, if you want to see this spectacle for yourselves:

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo begins by — yes — lying, claiming that he only made "limited comments" about the investigation and then gripes that "it has been a hard and a painful period for me and my family, especially as others feed ugly stories to the press." pic.twitter.com/ThOSpGF5WD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Cuomo DOUBLES DOWN: "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed…I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances…That is just not who I am, and that's not who I have ever been." (2/) pic.twitter.com/YRJHFP8w3A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Cuomo then says he was bothered by Charlotte Bennett's story, saying he wanted to show compassion and care for someone who was a sexual assault survivor. pic.twitter.com/KiIUBFgKf3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

More Cuomo on Charlotte Bennett: "I thought I could help her work through a difficult time…They ascribe motives I never had. And simply put, they heard things that I just didn't say. Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry." pic.twitter.com/5yWRSXXsoB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Holy hell.

Ohhhhhh turns out this is all the fault of the women who didn't understand Cuomo's motivations of helpfulness and caring. Well that clears THAT up. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 3, 2021

This is just straight nuts https://t.co/b2BJiJwRtl — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 3, 2021

But wait! There’s more:

Cuomo on another claim: "Let me be clear. That never happened…Trial by newspaper, or biased reviews are not the way to find the facts." He then dismisses inappropriate public touching and grabbing faces, saying he "learned it from my mother and from my father." (5/) pic.twitter.com/omRpTGg5yX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Cuomo defends kissing someone at a party: "I'm sure that I did. I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people…I do slip and say sweetheart or darling or honey…I try to put people at ease." pic.twitter.com/1koDJIX4de — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Cuomo then had the GALL to say he'll update sexual harassment training: "I brought in an expert to design a new sexual harassment policy and procedures….My office is a demanding place to work, and that it is not for everyone. We work really, really hard." (7/) pic.twitter.com/61JmEaRyg5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo deserves to be dragged kicking and screaming out of office. And out of polite society.

Translation of Cuomo Response: Go eff yourself, New York. — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) August 3, 2021

In a nutshell.

He's calling his accusers, who gave sworn legal statement, liars. Does CNN stand by this and their host, @mdornic https://t.co/QGCHhKXzXl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

You’re damn right they do.

Just remember: everybody who works at CNN is totally fine with this, or at least they're too cowardly to say anything about it. There will be no staff revolts. Management will do nothing. Because this is how Zucker has run every organization he's ever led. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 3, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

Update:

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better (read: worse):

Gov. Cuomo has released an 85-page written response to the independent investigation, but it's only 26 pages of text. Most of the rest is dozens of photos of him hugging people and other politicians hugging people: https://t.co/qjNW1idpOY pic.twitter.com/AmyfNpKzXG — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) August 3, 2021

Dude.