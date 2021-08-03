Last week, the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona complained about how Fox News was covering the COVID19 pandemic:

How Fox News is covering the pandemic today. pic.twitter.com/ZMw2SiTXPO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 30, 2021

Because pointing out that more people were murdered in the period between July 14 and July 28 Washington, D.C., than died from COVID19 was problematic for some reason.

We mocked and derided Baragona’s beef with Fox’s coverage then, just like we’re about to do with Vox troll Aaron Rupar’s now:

did Covid write this chyron pic.twitter.com/Fmgs9vAaMV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2021

Good one, Aaron!

The problem is that Fox News is, once again, using accurate data to report that homicides are killing more people than COVID19 in some places. And, given Aaron Rupar’s own penchant for manipulating the truth, it’s no wonder he’s pissy about this.

did homicides write this tweet https://t.co/YTZuL8wVBX — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021

Did murder write this tweet? https://t.co/34qM4RBPLc — Foster (@foster_type) August 3, 2021

In a way, as Vox has been doing their part to murder journalism.

Did J-school teach you to fear statistics?! https://t.co/8Guxv9u6to — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) August 3, 2021

Y'all are mad there aren't more Covid deaths?! Moron https://t.co/3XfbdWlTE5 — 👈 OBAMA'S BIRTHDAY PARTY (@sabes8904) August 3, 2021

Do you want more covid deaths? Or do you just hate statistics that ruin your narrative? This is a factual headline and you’re bothered by it. https://t.co/hH35G1TgxH — Suzie (@SuzieDanica) August 3, 2021

Aaron Rupar can’t handle the truth.

did an idiot write this tweet https://t.co/kOVubJvjfu — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 3, 2021

Yes. Yes he did.